Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$45.89 and last traded at C$45.20, with a volume of 134973 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$43.23.

Several research firms have weighed in on LUG. Cibc World Mkts cut shares of Lundin Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$36.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$37.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Desjardins upped their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$38.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Cormark cut Lundin Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$38.18.

The firm has a market cap of C$7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$41.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$35.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from Lundin Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Lundin Gold’s payout ratio is 60.06%.

In related news, Director Ian Gibbs sold 14,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.40, for a total transaction of C$587,880.00. Also, Director Ronald F. Hochstein sold 88,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.42, for a total transaction of C$3,675,732.13. Insiders sold a total of 133,150 shares of company stock worth $5,499,984 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 58.72% of the company’s stock.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 28 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

