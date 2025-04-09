Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) to Issue $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 8th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%.

Luxfer has increased its dividend by an average of 1.3% annually over the last three years. Luxfer has a dividend payout ratio of 42.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Luxfer to earn $0.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.6%.

Shares of NYSE:LXFR opened at $9.61 on Wednesday. Luxfer has a 12 month low of $9.26 and a 12 month high of $15.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $256.86 million, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.65 and a 200 day moving average of $13.23.

Luxfer ( NYSE:LXFR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Luxfer had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $103.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Luxfer will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and first response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial applications. The company operates through three segments: Elektron, Gas Cylinders, and graphic Arts.

