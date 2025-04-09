LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Sets New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.42 and last traded at $7.51, with a volume of 164624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LXP Industrial Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

Get LXP Industrial Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on LXP Industrial Trust

LXP Industrial Trust Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.50 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.63 and a 200 day moving average of $8.92.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.18. LXP Industrial Trust had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 2.15%. The firm had revenue of $100.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.57 million. Research analysts anticipate that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LXP Industrial Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.48%. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 415.38%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXP. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 805.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 9,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 8,147 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in LXP Industrial Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

About LXP Industrial Trust

(Get Free Report)

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LXP Industrial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LXP Industrial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.