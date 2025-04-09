LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Downgraded to Sector Perform Rating by Royal Bank of Canada

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Finviz reports. They presently have a $62.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.72% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays cut their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $84.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $53.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.83. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $50.84 and a fifty-two week high of $107.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.38.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.53). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 15.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, Director Michael Sean Hanley acquired 3,750 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.05 per share, for a total transaction of $270,187.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,817.40. This represents a 30.54 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $778,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 59.8% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 157,330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,088,000 after buying an additional 58,875 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 16.9% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 7,862 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.5% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 107,528 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,897,000. 71.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

