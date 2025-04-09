Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $30.71 and last traded at $31.06, with a volume of 97738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.47.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Magna International from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Magna International from $44.00 to $36.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Magna International from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Magna International from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Magna International from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Magna International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.03.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.42.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $10.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.32 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 2.36%. Magna International’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Magna International Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This is an increase from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.22%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.27%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGA. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Magna International during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Magna International by 99.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 50,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 25,142 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 48,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magna International by 2,126.5% during the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Magna International by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 48,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares during the period. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

