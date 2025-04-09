Magna International (TSE:MG) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MGA) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$43.78 and last traded at C$44.60, with a volume of 56523 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$46.22.

Several brokerages recently commented on MG. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.81, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$52.60 and a 200 day moving average of C$57.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Magna International’s payout ratio is 48.07%.

Magna International prides itself on a highly entrepreneurial culture and a corporate constitution that outlines distribution of profits to various stakeholders. This automotive supplier’s product groups include exteriors, interiors, seating, roof systems, body and chassis, powertrain, vision and electronic systems, closure systems, electric vehicle systems, tooling and engineering, and contracted vehicle assembly.

