Magna International (TSE:MG) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MGA) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$43.78 and last traded at C$44.60, with a volume of 56523 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$46.22.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages recently commented on MG. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Magna International
Magna International Trading Up 8.1 %
Magna International Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Magna International’s payout ratio is 48.07%.
Magna International Company Profile
Magna International prides itself on a highly entrepreneurial culture and a corporate constitution that outlines distribution of profits to various stakeholders. This automotive supplier’s product groups include exteriors, interiors, seating, roof systems, body and chassis, powertrain, vision and electronic systems, closure systems, electric vehicle systems, tooling and engineering, and contracted vehicle assembly.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Magna International
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Quantum Computing: The $6.5 Billion Opportunity You Can’t Ignore
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Are Tariffs Threatening Disney’s Comeback Story?
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Is Alphabet a Generational Buying Opportunity at These Levels?
Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.