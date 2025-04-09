Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Downgraded by Citigroup to Hold

Citigroup cut shares of Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded Makita from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

MKTAY opened at $25.71 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.61. Makita has a twelve month low of $25.70 and a twelve month high of $39.05. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.65.

Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. Makita had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 7.52%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Makita will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Makita Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of electric power tools, pneumatic tools, and gardening and household equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, Asia, Australia, Brazil, and the United Arab Emirates. It offers cordless, drilling/fastening, impact drilling/demolition, grinding/sanding, sawing, planning/routering, pneumatic, outdoor power, and dust extraction/other equipment, as well as accessories; and cutting equipment for new materials, masonry, and metals.

