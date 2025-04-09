Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Downgraded by Citigroup to Hold

Citigroup cut shares of Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.
Separately, UBS Group upgraded Makita from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.
Makita Stock Down 2.4 %
Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. Makita had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 7.52%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Makita will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Makita
Makita Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of electric power tools, pneumatic tools, and gardening and household equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, Asia, Australia, Brazil, and the United Arab Emirates. It offers cordless, drilling/fastening, impact drilling/demolition, grinding/sanding, sawing, planning/routering, pneumatic, outdoor power, and dust extraction/other equipment, as well as accessories; and cutting equipment for new materials, masonry, and metals.
