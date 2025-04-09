MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Price Target Cut to $213.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $220.00 to $213.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

MKTX has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised MarketAxess from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $251.00 to $225.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $189.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on MarketAxess from $305.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.11.

MarketAxess Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $206.27 on Tuesday. MarketAxess has a fifty-two week low of $186.84 and a fifty-two week high of $296.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.47. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.12.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. MarketAxess had a net margin of 33.56% and a return on equity of 20.23%. Equities analysts anticipate that MarketAxess will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

MarketAxess Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 41.82%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MarketAxess

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MKTX. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 179.5% in the 4th quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Allianz SE purchased a new stake in MarketAxess during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in MarketAxess by 495.2% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 13,900.0% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

