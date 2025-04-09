Martingale Asset Management L P Purchases New Shares in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 421,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,859,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Czech National Bank raised its stake in Exelon by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 217,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,201,000 after purchasing an additional 14,158 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,624,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,158,000 after purchasing an additional 279,827 shares during the period. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,274,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 110.9% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 59,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after buying an additional 31,415 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Exelon by 3.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,159,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,029,000 after buying an additional 36,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXC stock opened at $44.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.46. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $34.01 and a twelve month high of $48.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Exelon had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 9.52%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.31%.

EXC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Exelon from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Exelon from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Exelon from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.13.

In other news, EVP Colette D. Honorable sold 1,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total value of $59,353.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,134.47. This represents a 39.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

