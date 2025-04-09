Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 18,524 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Martingale Asset Management L P cut its stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,524 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.16% of Encompass Health worth $14,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in Encompass Health by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Encompass Health in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in Encompass Health by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EHC. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.67.

Encompass Health Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of EHC opened at $98.01 on Wednesday. Encompass Health Co. has a 1 year low of $78.53 and a 1 year high of $104.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.87.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 17.56%. On average, equities analysts expect that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 15.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Encompass Health news, CAO Andrew L. Price sold 5,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.29, for a total transaction of $495,578.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 69,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,798,129.56. The trade was a 6.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Encompass Health

(Free Report)

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.