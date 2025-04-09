Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 9,409 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Martingale Asset Management L P trimmed its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 515,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,409 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Newmont were worth $19,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at $626,074,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter worth $76,281,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,520,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $391,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028,150 shares during the period. Allianz SE bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter worth about $65,385,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Newmont by 173.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,491,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,832,000 after buying an additional 1,578,545 shares during the period. 68.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NEM opened at $44.91 on Wednesday. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $36.60 and a 12-month high of $58.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.54.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.29. Newmont had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 17.92%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 34.13%.

In other news, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total value of $90,785.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,916 shares in the company, valued at $2,094,408.36. This trade represents a 4.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total value of $131,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,782,051.46. This represents a 3.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,231 shares of company stock worth $1,388,758 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NEM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Newmont in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.20 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded Newmont to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Newmont from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Newmont currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.09.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

