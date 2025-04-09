Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 343 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its holdings in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,488 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Watsco were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Watsco in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,312,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,603,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,371,535 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $649,957,000 after purchasing an additional 118,713 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Watsco by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 704,330 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $345,783,000 after purchasing an additional 63,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Watsco by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,618,109 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,714,586,000 after purchasing an additional 52,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WSO opened at $461.08 on Wednesday. Watsco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $396.82 and a 52 week high of $571.42. The firm has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a PE ratio of 34.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $495.06 and its 200-day moving average is $498.77.

Watsco Increases Dividend

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.24. Watsco had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 7.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is a positive change from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.70. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WSO. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Watsco from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Watsco in a report on Friday, January 17th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Watsco from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Watsco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $486.25.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

