MAX Airlines -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:JETD) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

MAX Airlines -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:JETD – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $23.84, but opened at $26.23. MAX Airlines -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $27.18, with a volume of 9,465 shares.

MAX Airlines -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.86.

About MAX Airlines -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN

The MAX Airlines -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (JETD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Airlines index. The fund tracks -3x the daily price movements of an index consisting of US-listed companies in the air transportation industry, these include airlines, airfreight and logistics, and aircraft and parts manufacturing.

