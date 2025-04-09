MAX Auto Industry 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:CARU) Shares Up 18.8% – Time to Buy?

MAX Auto Industry 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:CARU – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 18.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.92 and last traded at $17.22. Approximately 1,402 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 89% from the average daily volume of 743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.50.

MAX Auto Industry 3x Leveraged ETN Trading Up 36.4 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 4.69.

About MAX Auto Industry 3x Leveraged ETN

The MAX Auto Industry 3X Leveraged ETN (CARU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Auto Industry index. The fund is an exchange-traded note that tracks 3x the daily price movements of an index consisting of US-listed companies in the broader auto industry ecosystem. The index selects equities by market-cap and weights the resulting portfolio by liquidity.

