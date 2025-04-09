MaxCyte (LON:MXCT) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

MaxCyte, Inc. (LON:MXCT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 182 ($2.33) and last traded at GBX 183 ($2.34), with a volume of 82541 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 197 ($2.52).

MaxCyte Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 14.38, a current ratio of 9.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 276.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 298.64. The stock has a market cap of £241.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 1.13.

About MaxCyte

(Get Free Report)

MaxCyte is a leading cell-engineering company providing enabling platform technologies to advance the discovery, development and commercialization of next-generation cell-based therapeutics and to support innovative, cell-based research. MaxCyte brings best-in-class technology paired with ongoing support designed to facilitate complex engineering of a wide variety of cells and payloads, with the aim of advancing new treatment options for patients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MaxCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.