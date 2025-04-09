Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. Has $1.30 Million Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. reduced its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,688 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Loop Capital cut Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $265.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price target (up from $265.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Craig V. Richardson sold 6,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $1,636,740.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,319 shares in the company, valued at $6,632,388. This represents a 19.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,875,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 64,960 shares in the company, valued at $16,240,000. This represents a 10.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $207.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.06. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $202.89 and a one year high of $258.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $239.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.91.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 41.12%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.99 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 48.33%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

