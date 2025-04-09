Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. Has $5.33 Million Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Trane Technologies comprises about 2.2% of Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $5,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TT. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 1,314.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TT has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $398.00 price target on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Melius lowered shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $398.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $409.13.

Insider Activity at Trane Technologies

In other news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 2,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.34, for a total value of $984,114.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,515,142.46. The trade was a 2.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mairead Magner sold 198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.61, for a total transaction of $70,806.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,792,331.61. This trade represents a 1.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,234 shares of company stock worth $2,588,102. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Stock Down 0.4 %

TT stock opened at $314.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $70.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $348.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $377.60. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $286.32 and a 1-year high of $422.00.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.09. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 35.37%. Analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.42%.

Trane Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.