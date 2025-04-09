Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. Invests $400,000 in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Apr/Oct (NYSEARCA:APOC)

Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Apr/Oct (NYSEARCA:APOC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Apr/Oct in the fourth quarter worth about $866,000. Weaver Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Apr/Oct in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,112,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Apr/Oct in the 4th quarter valued at about $708,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Apr/Oct in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,923,000. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Apr/Oct during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,189,000.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Apr/Oct Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:APOC opened at $24.85 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.43. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Apr/Oct has a 52 week low of $24.60 and a 52 week high of $25.95.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Apr/Oct Profile

The Innovator 6mo Apr/Oct (APOC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to track the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a six-month outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options to obtain exposure APOC was launched on Sep 30, 2024 and is issued by Innovator.

