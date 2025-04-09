Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. Sells 35 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. decreased its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 131.0% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 700.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 72 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global stock opened at $441.11 on Wednesday. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $407.69 and a twelve month high of $545.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $508.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $507.49. The firm has a market cap of $138.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.36. S&P Global had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 27.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.13 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 31.09%.

Several analysts have issued reports on SPGI shares. Mizuho began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on S&P Global from $576.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on S&P Global from $599.00 to $608.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $617.00 to $633.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $590.86.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

