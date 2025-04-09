Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Trading Down 0.1% – Here’s Why

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $80.58 and last traded at $82.78. 2,659,306 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 6,594,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on Medtronic from $93.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Medtronic from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $92.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.07.

Medtronic Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.79.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.33 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 12.83%. On average, equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.11%.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 12,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,119,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,688,110. This represents a 23.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Medtronic

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $1,163,580,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth about $852,732,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $377,169,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Medtronic by 2,043.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,598,150 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $207,540,000 after buying an additional 2,476,935 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Medtronic by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,445,284 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,233,769,000 after buying an additional 2,333,600 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

