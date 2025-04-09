Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd

Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 97.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,094 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 45,122 shares during the quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Copley Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter worth about $694,000. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 73,517 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,873,000 after purchasing an additional 18,057 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Medtronic by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 94,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,509,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 278,065 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $22,212,000 after purchasing an additional 16,786 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 105,822 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,453,000 after buying an additional 2,778 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Medtronic from $93.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Medtronic from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.07.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $81.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $104.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.28 and a 200-day moving average of $87.79. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $75.96 and a one year high of $96.25.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.33 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 14.07%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.11%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 12,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,119,330.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,688,110. This represents a 23.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

