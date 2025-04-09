Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Trading Down 0.6% – What’s Next?

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) dropped 0.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $79.30 and last traded at $80.98. Approximately 6,731,850 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 11,209,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Leerink Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $136.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. TD Securities cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $121.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.50.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.90.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $15.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.51 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 45.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 48.14%.

Merck & Co., Inc. announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Inge G. Thulin bought 2,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.25 per share, with a total value of $250,012.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,837.25. The trade was a 2,833.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Cristal N. Downing sold 2,361 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.76, for a total value of $209,562.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,085 shares in the company, valued at $628,864.60. The trade was a 24.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Merck & Co., Inc.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRK. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 150,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 90.9% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 63,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,706,000 after buying an additional 30,274 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 438.7% in the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after buying an additional 21,491 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 30.6% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 89,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,057,000 after buying an additional 21,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.9% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281 shares during the period. 76.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

