Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (MLAB) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 30th

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 7th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th.

Mesa Laboratories has a payout ratio of 7.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Mesa Laboratories to earn $8.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.3%.

Mesa Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of Mesa Laboratories stock opened at $105.24 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.55. Mesa Laboratories has a one year low of $83.68 and a one year high of $155.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $571.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 0.92.

Insider Activity at Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories ( NASDAQ:MLAB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.66. Mesa Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 30.23% and a negative net margin of 104.92%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mesa Laboratories will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gary M. Owens sold 21,000 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.91, for a total transaction of $2,602,110.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,369,887.67. The trade was a 32.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc develops, designs, manufactures, sells, and services life sciences tools and quality control products and services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment offers biological, chemical, and cleaning indicators, used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization decontamination, disinfection, and cleaning processes in the pharmaceutical, medical device, and healthcare industries.

