MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Sets New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.53 and last traded at $26.54, with a volume of 2500086 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.86.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.36. The firm has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.96.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 21.08%. Sell-side analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Todd Meinert sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.84, for a total value of $227,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,509.84. This trade represents a 24.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jonathan S. Halkyard acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.17 per share, with a total value of $321,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,433,596.16. This represents a 15.23 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGM. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 3,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 19,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 104.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. 68.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

