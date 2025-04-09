MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BERZ) Stock Price Down 5.3% – Should You Sell?

Shares of MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BERZ – Get Free Report) traded down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.26 and last traded at $21.97. 75,522 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 136,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.20.

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Trading Down 7.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.28 and a beta of -4.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.31.

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MicroSectors Solactive FANG & Innovation -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (BERZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive FANG Innovation index. The fund tracks -3x the daily price movements of an equal-weighted index of US-listed technology companies. BERZ was launched on Aug 20, 2021 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

