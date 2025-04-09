MicroSectors Gold -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:DULL) Stock Price Down 9.5% – Here’s What Happened

MicroSectors Gold -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:DULL – Get Free Report) shares dropped 9.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.29 and last traded at $5.27. Approximately 37,231 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 55,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.82.

MicroSectors Gold -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Trading Down 10.0 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.52.

MicroSectors Gold -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MicroSectors Gold -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (DULL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund is an exchange-traded note that provides 3x daily inverse leveraged exposure to the spot price of gold by tracking GLD, an ETF that physically holds gold bars. DULL was launched on Feb 24, 2023 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

