Mizuho Lowers IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Price Target to $210.00

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by Mizuho from $242.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 45.86% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on IQV. Citigroup reduced their target price on IQVIA from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on IQVIA from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on IQVIA from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price target (up from $261.00) on shares of IQVIA in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.10.

IQVIA Trading Down 5.9 %

Shares of IQV opened at $143.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $186.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.46. IQVIA has a 1-year low of $138.87 and a 1-year high of $252.88.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.21). IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.81% and a net margin of 8.91%. Analysts expect that IQVIA will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 239 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 295 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

