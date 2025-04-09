Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,943,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 970,789 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.51% of Monster Beverage worth $259,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at about $442,642,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 659.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,872,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,445,000 after purchasing an additional 4,231,063 shares during the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 250.9% during the 4th quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 3,468,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480,291 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,882,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,112,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,914 shares in the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MNST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.11.

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $55.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.26, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52-week low of $43.32 and a 52-week high of $60.34.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 21.66%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Guy Carling sold 47,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $2,585,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,210,054.86. This trade represents a 68.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Hall sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $654,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 296,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,178,107. The trade was a 3.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 208,316 shares of company stock valued at $11,484,440. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

