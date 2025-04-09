Montanaro UK Smaller Companies (LON:MTU) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 4 Per Share

Montanaro UK Smaller Companies (LON:MTU – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 8th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share on Friday, June 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This is a 288.3% increase from Montanaro UK Smaller Companies’s previous dividend of $1.03. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Trading Down 3.1 %

MTU traded down GBX 2.80 ($0.04) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 88 ($1.12). The company had a trading volume of 165,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,538. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 100.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 103.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.83, a quick ratio of 41.12 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of £146.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.98. Montanaro UK Smaller Companies has a 12-month low of GBX 85.76 ($1.10) and a 12-month high of GBX 113.50 ($1.45).

Get Montanaro UK Smaller Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Arthur Copple acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 100 ($1.28) per share, with a total value of £25,000 ($31,944.80). Also, insider Yuuichiro Nakajima bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 107 ($1.37) per share, with a total value of £5,350 ($6,836.19). Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Company Profile

The Trust aims to achieve capital growth by investing in small companies listed on the London Stock Exchange or its Alternative Investment Market (AIM). It seeks relative outperformance of its benchmark, the Numis Smaller Companies Index.

Montanaro Asset Management was founded by Charles Montanaro in 1991 with a vision to bring a different approach to SmallCap investing.

We think of ourselves as an Oasis in the City.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montanaro UK Smaller Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.