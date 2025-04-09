Morgan Stanley Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock Price

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.18% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Argus downgraded Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Moderna from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Moderna from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Leerink Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Moderna from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.70.
Get Our Latest Report on Moderna
Moderna Stock Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moderna
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter worth $163,833,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Moderna by 335.6% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,590,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996,003 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,664,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,469 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 170.5% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,766,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,006,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,169,000 after buying an additional 979,858 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.
About Moderna
Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Moderna
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Is Alphabet a Generational Buying Opportunity at These Levels?
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Is Microsoft Stock Too Cheap to Ignore After Its Latest Drop?
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Why Markets Suddenly See Opportunity in These Emerging Markets
Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.