Morgan Stanley Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock Price

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.18% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Argus downgraded Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Moderna from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Moderna from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Leerink Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Moderna from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.70.

Get Moderna alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Moderna

Moderna Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moderna

Shares of MRNA stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.77. 1,443,588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,076,189. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.91. The company has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 2.23. Moderna has a 12 month low of $23.15 and a 12 month high of $170.47.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter worth $163,833,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Moderna by 335.6% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,590,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996,003 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,664,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,469 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 170.5% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,766,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,006,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,169,000 after buying an additional 979,858 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

(Get Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.