Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.45, but opened at $19.22. Nano Nuclear Energy shares last traded at $20.13, with a volume of 296,782 shares changing hands.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in a research note on Monday, March 31st.
Nano Nuclear Energy Trading Up 9.4 %
Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Nano Nuclear Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $718,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in the third quarter valued at about $305,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy during the third quarter worth about $76,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $954,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $933,000.
NANO Nuclear Energy, Inc is a microreactor and nuclear technology company, which provides supply energy services. Its products in technical development are ZEUS, a solid core battery reactor, and ODIN, a low-pressure coolant reactor. The company is founded by Jiang Yu in February, 2022 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
