National Bank Financial Predicts BNS FY2025 Earnings

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, April 6th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the bank will earn $4.74 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.86. The consensus estimate for Bank of Nova Scotia’s current full-year earnings is $4.91 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia’s FY2026 earnings at $5.21 EPS.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

BNS has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BNS opened at $44.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of $43.68 and a 1 year high of $57.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of Nova Scotia

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,640,471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $310,817,000 after acquiring an additional 524,496 shares in the last quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 38,283.3% in the fourth quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 476,721 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,586,000 after purchasing an additional 475,479 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,095,285 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,839,000 after buying an additional 77,820 shares in the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 98.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,134 shares of the bank’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.13% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.7415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.65%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.77%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

(Get Free Report)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.