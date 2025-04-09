National Bank of Canada FI Buys 21,975 Shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) by 37.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,430 shares of the travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,975 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.06% of Tripadvisor worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Tripadvisor by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,715,961 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $54,885,000 after purchasing an additional 45,898 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,457,661 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $50,102,000 after acquiring an additional 33,809 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,822,913 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $26,421,000 after acquiring an additional 18,059 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,813,449 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $26,785,000 after acquiring an additional 282,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. increased its stake in Tripadvisor by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,543,056 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $22,791,000 after acquiring an additional 30,508 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TRIP shares. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Tripadvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tripadvisor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.29.

Shares of TRIP stock opened at $10.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 533.77, a PEG ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.25. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.50 and a 12 month high of $27.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.97.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The travel company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). Tripadvisor had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $411.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.02 million. Research analysts expect that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

