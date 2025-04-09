National Bank of Canada FI Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

National Bank of Canada FI lowered its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 546 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 86.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 127.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,202,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,206,000 after purchasing an additional 674,168 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the fourth quarter worth $345,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust co raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 18,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IHI opened at $54.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 0.95. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12-month low of $52.90 and a 12-month high of $65.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.47.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

