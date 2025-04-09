National Bank of Canada FI Raises Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Shares of VUG opened at $329.49 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $316.14 and a fifty-two week high of $429.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $393.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $400.71. The firm has a market cap of $326.54 billion, a PE ratio of 33.17 and a beta of 1.19.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This is a boost from Vanguard Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.46.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

