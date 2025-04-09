National Bank of Canada FI Raises Stock Position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 5,252.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,109 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in HF Sinclair by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DINO opened at $25.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.94 and a 200 day moving average of $37.86. HF Sinclair Co. has a 1-year low of $25.34 and a 1-year high of $63.16.

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 1.98%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.74%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 243.90%.

In other news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 5,000 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.66 per share, for a total transaction of $178,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 154,065 shares in the company, valued at $5,493,957.90. The trade was a 3.35 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DINO shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on HF Sinclair from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on HF Sinclair from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Piper Sandler set a $46.00 target price on shares of HF Sinclair in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HF Sinclair presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.50.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

