National Bank of Canada FI Sells 495 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $1,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MOAT. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 8,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC increased its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 11,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 19,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Down 17.2 %

Shares of MOAT opened at $76.43 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.72. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 12-month low of $75.43 and a 12-month high of $99.06. The stock has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 1.04.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.