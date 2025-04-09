Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $7.04, but opened at $5.50. Neogen shares last traded at $4.63, with a volume of 7,150,616 shares traded.

The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). Neogen had a positive return on equity of 2.89% and a negative net margin of 52.12%. The business had revenue of $221.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.27 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on NEOG. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down from $16.50) on shares of Neogen in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Neogen in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO John Edward Adent acquired 23,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.03 per share, for a total transaction of $254,076.05. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 269,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,968,878.92. The trade was a 9.36 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David H. Naemura bought 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.11 per share, with a total value of $164,428.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,531.74. This trade represents a 31.74 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Neogen by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,637,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928,491 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Neogen during the fourth quarter worth about $212,171,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neogen by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 14,346,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,170,000 after buying an additional 1,074,825 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in Neogen by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 8,485,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,012,000 after buying an additional 1,182,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Neogen by 3.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,932,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,340,000 after buying an additional 236,762 shares in the last quarter. 96.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Neogen Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $982.76 million, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 2.46.

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

Featured Stories

