NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Shares Sold by Fernwood Investment Management LLC

Fernwood Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of NeoGenomics worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in NeoGenomics by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,255 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in NeoGenomics by 110.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 72,963 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 38,238 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the third quarter valued at about $229,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in NeoGenomics in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,958,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $73,139,000 after buying an additional 80,449 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NEO. Bank of America cut their price target on NeoGenomics from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on NeoGenomics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.60.

NeoGenomics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NEO opened at $8.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.23 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.00 and its 200-day moving average is $13.94. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.15 and a 1-year high of $19.12.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical research company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 2.10% and a negative net margin of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $172.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.40 million. Equities research analysts predict that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

NeoGenomics Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Clinical Services and Advanced Diagnostics segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, academic centers, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical companies, and clinical laboratories.

