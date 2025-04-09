Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Given New $1,000.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $1,100.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.55% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on NFLX. Bank of America lifted their target price on Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $680.00 to $1,494.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,100.00 target price (up previously from $950.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,100.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,017.31.

Shares of NFLX traded up $2.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $872.97. 970,908 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,641,368. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $373.42 billion, a PE ratio of 44.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $963.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $879.39. Netflix has a twelve month low of $542.01 and a twelve month high of $1,064.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 617 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $979.71, for a total transaction of $604,481.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,030.00, for a total value of $5,087,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,950 shares in the company, valued at $13,338,500. This trade represents a 27.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 274,312 shares of company stock worth $267,919,297. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,488,005 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,413,809,000 after buying an additional 171,712 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Netflix by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,887,090 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $18,617,081,000 after acquiring an additional 375,234 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,323,952 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,287,823,000 after purchasing an additional 175,596 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 109,524.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,835,722 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,239,576,000 after purchasing an additional 8,827,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,019,087,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

