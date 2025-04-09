New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Stock Price Up 24.3% – Here’s What Happened

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) shares were up 24.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.64 and last traded at $6.74. Approximately 5,349,310 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 4,540,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on New Fortress Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $34.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $8.00 price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.83.

Get New Fortress Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on NFE

New Fortress Energy Stock Up 23.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.10.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $679.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.24 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Christopher S. Guinta bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.57 per share, for a total transaction of $42,850.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 206,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,771,016.21. This trade represents a 2.48 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of New Fortress Energy

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFE. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 2,156.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in New Fortress Energy by 148.5% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in New Fortress Energy during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hardin Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. 58.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New Fortress Energy

(Get Free Report)

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.