New Gold (TSE:NGD) Trading Up 3% – Here’s Why

New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD – Get Free Report) (ARCA:NGD)’s share price shot up 3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$4.41 and last traded at C$4.40. 789,741 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 1,723,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.27.

NGD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised New Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$3.65 to C$5.45 in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. National Bank Financial raised New Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.34.

The company has a market cap of C$2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 124.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.42 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.09.

In other news, Senior Officer Keith Murphy sold 41,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.29, for a total value of C$179,592.27. Insiders own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Inc is an intermediate gold mining company. The company has a portfolio of two producing assets: Rainy River Mine and New Afton Mine in Canada. Also, it has interests in the Cerro San Pedro Mine in Mexico. The company derives revenue from the sale of Gold, Copper, and Silver.

