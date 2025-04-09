NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

NexGen Energy Ltd. (TSE:NXE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$5.59 and last traded at C$5.76, with a volume of 385451 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.92.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of NexGen Energy from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Stifel Canada raised NexGen Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. TD Securities lowered their price target on NexGen Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on NexGen Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.22.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.60 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.49. The firm has a market cap of C$3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 1.76.

NexGen Energy Ltd is a mineral exploration company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. The company’s projects portfolio consists of ROOK I, Radio Property, and the IsoEnergy, at the Athabasca Basin. The Rook I property hosts the world-class Arrow Zone, the Bow discovery.

