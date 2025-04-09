Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN) Director Purchases C$51,934.40 in Stock

Posted by on Apr 9th, 2025

Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UNGet Free Report) Director Edwin E. Mclaughlin acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$6.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$51,934.40.

Nexus Industrial REIT Price Performance

NXR.UN traded up C$0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$6.57. 476,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,940. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.11 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$464.76 million, a PE ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.51. Nexus Industrial REIT has a 1-year low of C$5.98 and a 1-year high of C$9.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.95, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Nexus Industrial REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.0533 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. Nexus Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is currently 26.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NXR.UN shares. Desjardins cut their target price on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$9.50 to C$8.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$9.00 to C$8.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$8.38.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Nexus Industrial REIT

About Nexus Industrial REIT

(Get Free Report)

Nexus Industrial REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial, office and retail properties.

Recommended Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN)

Receive News & Ratings for Nexus Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexus Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.