Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN) Director Purchases C$51,934.40 in Stock

Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN – Get Free Report) Director Edwin E. Mclaughlin acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$6.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$51,934.40.

NXR.UN traded up C$0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$6.57. 476,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,940. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.11 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$464.76 million, a PE ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.51. Nexus Industrial REIT has a 1-year low of C$5.98 and a 1-year high of C$9.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.95, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.0533 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. Nexus Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is currently 26.45%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NXR.UN shares. Desjardins cut their target price on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$9.50 to C$8.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$9.00 to C$8.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$8.38.

Nexus Industrial REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial, office and retail properties.

