Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Nexxen International Ltd. (NASDAQ:NEXN – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 326,747 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 190% from the previous session’s volume of 112,727 shares.The stock last traded at $8.00 and had previously closed at $7.70.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Nexxen International in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Nexxen International in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Nexxen International from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Scotiabank began coverage on Nexxen International in a research report on Monday, March 31st. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Nexxen International in a report on Thursday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nexxen International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $545.45 million, a PE ratio of 215.03 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.71 and its 200-day moving average is $15.56.

Nexxen International announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 5th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 8.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nexxen International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Nexxen International by 2,021.9% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 8,027 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nexxen International during the fourth quarter worth $110,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Nexxen International in the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nexxen International in the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. 54.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nexxen International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach publishers Israel. The company’s demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

