NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Holdings LLC

Pinnacle Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,508 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 508 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,340,736 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,749,903,000 after acquiring an additional 8,898,591 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,376,558 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,915,110,000 after purchasing an additional 347,178 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in NIKE by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,367,993 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,541,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121,929 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,126,288,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,205,753 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $696,599,000 after buying an additional 603,219 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on NKE shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on NIKE from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Piper Sandler raised shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.38.

NIKE Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $52.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $78.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.15. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.37 and a 1-year high of $98.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.69.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.26. NIKE had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 36.99%. The firm had revenue of $11.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 169,732 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total value of $12,361,581.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 896,632 shares in the company, valued at $65,301,708.56. The trade was a 15.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.46 per share, for a total transaction of $502,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,726.18. The trade was a 36.78 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

