NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stake Cut by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP cut its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,158 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 7,978 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in NIKE were worth $5,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,340,736 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,749,903,000 after buying an additional 8,898,591 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,376,558 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,915,110,000 after purchasing an additional 347,178 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in NIKE by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,367,993 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,541,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121,929 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $1,126,288,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,205,753 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $696,599,000 after buying an additional 603,219 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.46 per share, for a total transaction of $502,756.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 31,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,726.18. This represents a 36.78 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 169,732 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total transaction of $12,361,581.56. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 896,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,301,708.56. This represents a 15.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $102.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on NIKE from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on NIKE from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, China Renaissance started coverage on NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.38.

NIKE Stock Down 4.8 %

NIKE stock opened at $52.95 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.65 and a 200-day moving average of $75.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.10 and a twelve month high of $98.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.15.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.26. NIKE had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 36.99%. The firm had revenue of $11.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.16%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

