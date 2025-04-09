Nkarta’s (NKTX) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on NKTX. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Nkarta from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.86.

Nkarta Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ NKTX opened at $1.51 on Wednesday. Nkarta has a 12-month low of $1.31 and a 12-month high of $9.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.83.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.06. On average, equities analysts predict that Nkarta will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 17,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $38,231.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,689.80. This represents a 5.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nkarta

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NKTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Nkarta by 138.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,537,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,560 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in Nkarta by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,520,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,277,000 after purchasing an additional 686,229 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nkarta by 901.7% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,504,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,236,000 after buying an additional 2,254,219 shares during the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 252.9% in the 4th quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 2,293,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,711,000 after buying an additional 1,643,719 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Nkarta by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,334,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,323,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Nkarta Company Profile

Nkarta, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes natural killer cell therapies for cancer and autoimmune disease treatment. The company's lead product candidate is NKX019, a chimeric antigen receptor-natural killer (CAR NK) targeting the CD19 antigen that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory (r/r) non-hodgkin lymphoma, as well as for lupus nephritis.

