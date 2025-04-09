Northern Technologies International (NTIC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share and revenue of $20.20 million for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.05). Northern Technologies International had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 5.89%. On average, analysts expect Northern Technologies International to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Northern Technologies International Stock Performance

Shares of NTIC opened at $9.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $87.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.36. Northern Technologies International has a 52-week low of $9.20 and a 52-week high of $19.63.

Northern Technologies International Dividend Announcement

Northern Technologies International Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Northern Technologies International’s dividend payout ratio is 53.85%.

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

