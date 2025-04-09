Northland Capmk Issues Negative Outlook for DUOT Earnings

Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Northland Capmk decreased their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for Duos Technologies Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 3rd. Northland Capmk analyst M. Latimore now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.01. The consensus estimate for Duos Technologies Group’s current full-year earnings is ($1.34) per share.

Get Duos Technologies Group alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on DUOT. Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their price target on Duos Technologies Group from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Duos Technologies Group from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.

Duos Technologies Group Stock Performance

Shares of Duos Technologies Group stock opened at $4.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $34.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 0.99. Duos Technologies Group has a twelve month low of $2.03 and a twelve month high of $8.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.08 and its 200 day moving average is $5.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duos Technologies Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DUOT. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Duos Technologies Group by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 63,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Duos Technologies Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Duos Technologies Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Duos Technologies Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Duos Technologies Group by 80.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 17,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.61% of the company’s stock.

About Duos Technologies Group

(Get Free Report)

Duos Technologies Group, Inc designs, develops, deploys, and operates intelligent technology solutions in North America. The company provides solutions, such as Centraco, an enterprise information management software platform that consolidates data and events from multiple sources into a unified and distributive user interface; and truevue360, an integrated platform to develop and deploy artificial intelligence algorithms, including machine learning, computer vision, object detection, and deep neural network-based processing for real-time applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Duos Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duos Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.